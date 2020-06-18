FBI: Wanted Colo. murder suspect believed to be in Albany or Atlanta

Have you seen this homicide suspect? #SaferAurora



On March 21, Octavis shot & killed a man at the Windsor Court Apartments. Octavis currently has a warrant for 1st degree murder (https://t.co/8sg9MebADY).



Anyone w/ info can call @CrimeStoppersCO & get a reward of up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/ybeIbUR6vx