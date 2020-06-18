FBI: Wanted Colo. murder suspect believed to be in Albany or Atlanta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The FBI is assisting the Aurora Police Department in Colorado in finding a murder suspect that is believed to be in Georgia.
Police said Octavis Demond Styles, 24, has ties to Albany but could also be in the Atlanta area.
Styles is wanted for murder in an incident that happened in an apartment complex in Aurora in March.
He is described as 5′10, 175 pounds with multiple tattoos, including distinctive tattoos on his neck, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information regarding Styles’ whereabouts is asked to call the Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at (720) 913-7867.
