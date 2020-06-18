GBI says they have not completed investigation into Rayshard Brooks’ death

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has formally charged two Atlanta police officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, however, says they have not completed their investigation and were not consulted in the charges given to the officers.
Former officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The charges stem from a Friday evening incident at an Atlanta Wendy’s after an employee called officers to reports of a man sleeping in the drive-thru.
Brooks cooperated with Rolfe and fellow officer Devin Brosnan before failing a field sobriety test. A struggle then ensued in which Brooks got one of the officers’ tasers and began to run. Rolfe gave chase to Brooks and ultimately shot him in the back when Brooks pointed the taser in his direction.
The DA also announced that Brosnan admitted to standing on Brooks’ body after he was shot. Brosnan will face three lesser charges and, according to the DA had agreed to testify on behalf of the state.
After the press conference announcing the charges, the GBI said that it has not completed its investigation into the matter and were not aware of the press conference until it happened.
Officials also stated that they were not consulted by the Fulton County DA’s office in the filing of charges against the officers. The GBI was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting by the Atlanta Police Department.
The GBI says that they will continue a fair and impartial investigation and will announce their findings at its completion. There is no time frame on when the investigation may be complete.
