Harris County School District looking for parent input for returning to school

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Harris County School District continues developing plans for the new school year, they are looking for input from parents on what that should look like.
The district is putting out a survey to parents on how they should reopen for the 2020-2021 school year. The survey is available both online and on paper.
“As we devise plans to re-open, we would like as much parent survey participation as possible. We want to better understand what is most important to them to ensure that Harris County students continue to receive a great education,” said Roger Couch, HCSD superintendent.
The online survey is available through July 3 by clicking here.
Paper forms can be picked up and returned at any one of four food pickup locations:
- Park Elementary School in Hamilton, located at 13185 US-27
- Bethesda Baptist Church in Ellerslie, located at 3830 GA Highway 85
- Dollar General in Fortson, located at 22 Kennon Road
- Pine Lane Apartments in Pine Mountain, located at 134 South Church Street
Forms are available at the above locations from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Monday, June 29.
“This is our first organized step in gathering feedback from parents regarding sending their children to school during this time. We anticipate that this will be a multi-step process as plans are developed,” said Superintendent Couch.
