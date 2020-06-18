Heat Builds for Father’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for highs approaching 90 on Friday with a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms in the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Our Father’s Day weekend still looks hot and mostly dry with mid 90s for highs in spots. I don’t think we can say the chance at a shower or storm is completely zero, but it is just about too small to even mention. Early next week starts off hot and mostly dry too, but look for increasing rain chances by next Wednesday and Thursday. With more clouds and rain around, highs should drop back to the upper 80s and lower 90s by early n ext week with conditions drying out by Friday and next weekend.