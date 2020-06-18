Issuance of weapons carry licenses in Muscogee County put on hold

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gun sales are reportedly increasing across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But some people in the Chattahoochee Valley say they can’t get their hands on a carry license from the Muscogee County Probate Court.
Judge Marc D’Antonio says the court has received a number of phone calls about weapons carry licenses.
On March 14, Chief Justice Harold D. Melton declared a Statewide Judicial Emergency. Under that order, new licenses were not considered an essential order of the court and renewals were halted.
“We were ordered more or less to stop providing weapons carry licenses,” says D’Antonio. “It’s very hard to social distance while getting fingerprinted.”
The probate court recently began accepting applications for new and renewed weapons carry licenses, but due to the demand, they have had to put applications on hold.
“This was an opportunity to capture and get a hold of what he have right now to make sure we are being fair to everybody,” D’Antonio says. “Then, we are going to reassess the situation and allow applications again the first week in July.”
Fear not if your license is expired. Per order from Governor Brian Kemp, license holders with an expiration date after February 13, 2020 have an additional 120 days to get a renewal.
Even though there are more applications to process, D’Antonio says he and his staff are working around the clock to process as many weapons carry licenses as possible.
“This is very hard for all of us here to go from one of the most open door offices in the government center to be one that is much more restrictive,” says D’Antonio.
D’Antonio says Muscogee County Probate Court has streamlined the application process online. But to complete the licensing process, applicants must call and make an appointment before coming into the courthouse.
