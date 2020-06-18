Mayor holds virtual Let’s Talk Columbus forum addressing various topics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city leaders gathered Thursday for a live Let’s Talk Columbus forum.
The forum was hosted by Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. Henderson answered questions that citizens had pertaining to Muscogee County and the city.
One of the key topics of discussion included the city’s stance on the current COVID-19 pandemic and what the mayor is encouraging the community to do to remain safe.
“This virus is still in our community,” said Henderson. “It’s still in our country and it’s still causing problems. So, the way to slow the spread of this stuff is for us to do our part. Continue with social distancing.”
The mayor’s office typically holds quarterly Let’s Talk forums at different locations. However, this marked the first one to be held virtually.
