Some Chattahoochee Valley residents yet to receive stimulus check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been more than two months since the IRS began sending out stimulus checks to people across the nation.
Some people in the Chattahoochee Valley say they still have not received their checks, even though others are saying that they are seeing the second wave.
Ronald Swoger is on social security disability and says his wife and child got their stimulus checks, but he has not.
Swoger says he cannot find any information on the status of the check and no one he has spoken with can share that information with him.
“We’re told we don’t have to take any action necessary because we’re under social security disability. They automatically deposit my check like they have every month for the last two or three years, so there is no excuse for why they have not deposited mine or even sent me a paper check. I want to know why,” said Swoger.
News Leader 9 has reached out to the IRS for answers, but they said they did not have time to speak with us today. They did, however, send over two links for Frequently Asked Questions that you can find below.
