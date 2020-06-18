Summer Heat and Humidity Making a Comeback

Temperatures will still run below average for today at least with highs topping out in the mid 80s under more clouds than sun. We’ll keep a 20% coverage of isolated showers and storms in the forecast for today and Friday, but staying dry over the weekend. Upper 80s and low 90s return for Friday with even mid 90s possible over the weekend. So, wear plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated if celebrating Father’s Day outside! Seasonably hot and muggy next week with a chance of some hit-or-miss storms each day. Rain chances still look relatively low overall though.