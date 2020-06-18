Summer Heat and Humidity Making a Comeback

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a nice stretch of unseasonably cool weather, the summer heat and humidity slowly make its way back into Georgia and Alabama as we head toward the weekend. The upper-level low that has been hanging out to our northeast finally moves away, hence reverting back to more typical summer weather.
Temperatures will still run below average for today at least with highs topping out in the mid 80s under more clouds than sun. We’ll keep a 20% coverage of isolated showers and storms in the forecast for today and Friday, but staying dry over the weekend. Upper 80s and low 90s return for Friday with even mid 90s possible over the weekend. So, wear plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated if celebrating Father’s Day outside! Seasonably hot and muggy next week with a chance of some hit-or-miss storms each day. Rain chances still look relatively low overall though.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.