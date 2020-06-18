Three Calvary Knights sign baseball scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was something a little different on Thursday afternoon at Hale Field in Columbus -- not a baseball game, but something a little bigger, as a trio of Calvary Christian Knights made it official, signing college baseball scholarship offers.
Outfielder T.O. Toole and third baseman Tyler Watkins signed with Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., while righthanded pitcher Peyton Holloway signed with Shorter University in Rome, Ga.
The three saw their senior season come to a premature end thanks to the pandemic, denying them a shot at a state title three-peat. But signing scholarships to line up their baseball futures was a big lift for them.
“It’s really a big honor to share this with my brothers” Toole said. “Even though I’ve known them for three or four years, they felt like I’ve known them my whole life. They’re family.”
Holloway echoed those sentiments. “These are my brothers. We’ve been through everything together. This has been a dream of mine, and for me to be able to do it side-by-side with some of my closest friends, teammates, brothers, it’s everything.”
Watkins was equally thrilled to make it a signing party on the field where they claimed their GICAA state titles.
“Getting to sign here with these guys who I’ve grown up and went through high school with, just growing as people with them, it’s just exciting. Getting to see everybody gathered together with the circumstances that we have, it’s just exciting.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.