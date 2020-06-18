Troup County providing free masks to residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Emergency Management Agency along with surrounding agencies and community organizations will provide free masks to citizens as part of the Mask Troup County campaign.
The campaign is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county and to ensure all residents who need face coverings have access to them. The county is encouraging all residents to wear face masks while in public settings to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The cloth mask giveaway will take place Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.
See mask distribution sites below:
Distribution 1: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. - Noon.
- Franklin Forest Elementary School, 1 Scholar Ln., LaGrange, GA 30240
- Berta Weathersbee Elementary School, 1200 Forrest Ave., LaGrange, GA 30240
- Hogansville Elementary School, 611 E Main St, Hogansville, GA 30230
Distribution 2: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Ark Refuge Ministries, 504 E Depot St, LaGrange, GA 30241
- LaGrange Housing Authority, 201 Chatham Street, LaGrange, GA 30240 & 611 Borton Street, LaGrange, GA 30241
- District 4 Public Health, 301 Main St., LaGrange, GA 30240
- West Point Tech Training Center, 1122 O G Skinner Dr, West Point, GA 31833
- Hogansville Public Library, 310 Johnson St, Hogansville, GA 30230
Distribution 3: Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Ark Refuge Ministries, 504 E Depot St, LaGrange, GA 30241
- LaGrange Housing Authority, 201 Chatham Street, LaGrange, GA 30240 & 611 Borton Street, LaGrange, GA 30241
- West Point Tech Training Center, 1122 O G Skinner Dr, West Point, GA 31833
- Hogansville Public Library, 310 Johnson St, Hogansville, GA 30230
