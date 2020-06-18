United Way kicks off seventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign

“We are fortunate to live in such a generous community,” said Denise Guthrie, Coordinator of Special Events at United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “This is the seventh year we have held our Stuff the Bus School supply drive. Each year, we are blown away by the donations and efforts of our corporate partners and volunteers. This year presents its own unique set of challenges, and we know our community will work together to meet those challenges. Every person involved helps to make this initiative successful for our local children and families,” she added.