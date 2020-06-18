United Way kicks off seventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is kicking off its seventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for area students.
Last year’s Stuff the Bus campaign filled 7,578 backpacks with school supplies to all Title I schools in Muscogee County, as well as eight other counties in the area.
The campaign helps elementary school students in Kindergarten through second grade get the supplies they need to be successful in school.
“We are fortunate to live in such a generous community,” said Denise Guthrie, Coordinator of Special Events at United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “This is the seventh year we have held our Stuff the Bus School supply drive. Each year, we are blown away by the donations and efforts of our corporate partners and volunteers. This year presents its own unique set of challenges, and we know our community will work together to meet those challenges. Every person involved helps to make this initiative successful for our local children and families,” she added.
This year’s kickoff will take place virtually on Facebook and YouTube Live and will feature two principal testimonies on how Stuff the Bus has impacted their students.
Supplies can be collected through July 22 at drop-off sites across the community, including PMB Broadcasting on Wynnton Rd. and by appointment at the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley office on 5th Ave.
