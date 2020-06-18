Valley man arrested on charge of child sex abuse

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is behind bars after being taken into custody on a charge of child sex abuse.
44-year-old Timothy Jackson Wood was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, which is a felony, after an investigation by the Valley Police Department and the Child Advocacy Center.
Wood is currently being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility where he awaits a bond hearing.
Valley police say that due to the nature of the crime and the age of the victim, no more information will be released.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.