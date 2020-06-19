Columbus artist recognized for Juneteenth illustration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus illustrator who made a name for himself last Juneteenth with his Google doodle is being recognized again for his artwork commemorating the observance.
Northside High School and CVCC grad, Davian Chester, is being featured today in the Atlanta Journal Constitution marking Juneteenth.
Chester’s doodle last year went viral after he posted it because Google did not create its own doodle marking the observance. Chester said his work this year is even more important with the racial unrest that is happening around the country right now.
In this year’s art, he decided to ask a question.
Chester’s real toons art celebrates the African American experience. He said interest in his art has skyrocketed since the Google doodle.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.