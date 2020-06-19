Columbus-based nonprofit releasing documentary, ‘We Hear You’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The CEO of Columbus-based nonprofit, Take the City, recently set out on a journey to confront racism head on.
CEO Andrew Chalmers is making a documentary called “We Hear You” that captures the story of how they say God is moving in the wake of the unjust death of George Floyd.
Chalmers said he got a one-way ticket to Ferguson Missouri, then Minnesota and teamed up with Jonathan Thomas, founder of the Civil Righteousness movement. Once there, a documentary was filmed in five days and will be available to view on YouTube starting Sunday night.
“I created the film because I wanted to invite other people on the journey with me,” said Chalmers. “That’s truly the purpose of the ‘We Hear You’ film is let’s go on this journey together, let’s ask some questions, let’s feel what other people feel, and let’s see what other people see. That way, we can hopefully learn from it.”
Chalmers said his inspiration for the film came as he was struggling with the questions of how he should personally respond to the specific issues of racial injustice.
