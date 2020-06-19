Columbus Consolidated Government announces Independence Day closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Independence falls on a Saturday this year, but some closures are still coming to the City of Columbus to allow employees time to enjoy the holiday weekend.
Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Friday, July 3. If your normally scheduled collection day is Friday, your garbage and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, July 1.
Cooper Creek will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the Lake Oliver Marina will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All other Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, July 3.
The following city services will also be closed on July 3 in observance of the holiday:
- 311 Citizens Service Center
- Granite Bluff and Pine Grove Landfills
- Columbus Civic Center
- Columbus Ice Rink
- Animal Control
- Recorder’s Court
The METRA bus service administrative office will be closed on July 3, but bus service will be halted on Saturday, July 4.
Emergency services, like fire, police and EMS, will also remain in service.
