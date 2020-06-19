Columbus law enforcement official speaks on morale after recent officer-involved deaths

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Atlanta saw an increase in police officers calling out sick.
This comes after one of their own was arrested and charged with felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks.
Although the Chattahoochee Valley hasn’t seen anything like that, leaders said morale is currently low at the Columbus Police Department. Assistant Chief Gil Slouchick said a simple thank you goes a long way with many of their officers.
“You know we’ve got people sending us cards, we’ve got people sending us letters,” said Slouchick. “We’ve had businesses and people sending food down feeding the officers. If you see one out on the street, tell them, tell them how much you appreciate them. It goes a long way. Believe it or not, it goes a really long way.”
Some Columbus police officers have recently received letter calling them “real super heroes.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.