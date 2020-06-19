Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen near Airport Thruway

By Olivia Gunn | June 19, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing person.

Aquasia Henderson, 19, was last seen June 17 near Walmart on Airport Thruway at around 5:54 p.m. She was last seen getting into a black SUV.

Henderson is 5′6″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes, braids, and wears glasses. Henderson was last seen wearing a pink and green shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

