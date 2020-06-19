Father’s Day Weekend Hot & Mostly Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Saturday and Sunday, we can’t rule out a passing shower or storm, but like today, the coverage will be quite low - only around 10% or so. Highs will climb to the middle 90s both days in many spots, making for the hottest weekend of the year for most. Going into early next week, we start things off hot and mostly dry on Monday, but look for a return to better rain chances in the Tuesday to Thursday time-frame. Wednesday will most likely be the wettest day during this stretch with a 50-60% coverage of rain and storms. Thanks to more clouds and showers, highs will drop off to the upper 80s and lower 90s. We should dry things out again as we head into next Friday and next weekend.