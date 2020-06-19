Hundreds gather for Juneteenth march in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of people came together in Opelika Friday to march and remember Juneteenth, a day marking the end of slavery 155 years ago. Organizers say the event was a big win.
“We are just focusing on the injustice, and so I’m just glad that everybody pulled together in solidarity, and we are able to overcome this together and just come out here for this event,” said event organizer Janataka Holmes.
The crowd was diverse. Law enforcement was involved and helped keep the roads clear for the march.
“We need to be better at some of the things that we do and we promise that we’re going to be, and we’re willing to sit down and listen and talk and figure things out,” said Opelika Police Department Capt. Shane Healey.
Religious organizations also got involved.
“Our faith calls us to stand up for injustices, and to support equality, and anybody that’s oppressed and marginalized,” said Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Jan Newton.
Concerned citizens that just want a safer place for their children also made their voices heard.
“It brings awareness and that’s what we need right now. I have two sons, and for 32 years I’ve always prayed that they would leave home and get back home safely and wouldn’t run into any of the stereotypical situations that occur,” said march participant Bonita Johnson.
A crowd of people coming together to celebrate change.
“When I woke up this morning I was just thinking about what all the slaves endured, but then at the end I was like, ‘I’m sure there was a jubilee once they heard the news of being free,' so at that point I figured it was just a big celebration and I could hear the noise in my head of our ancestors,” Holmes said.
Many city leaders were also in attendance. Several organizations were involved in Friday’s event.
