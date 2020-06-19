Launch Trampoline Park reopens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Launch Trampoline Park in Columbus has reopened its doors to the public.
Employees said they have been preparing for this moment for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are now new safety measures that will be followed. Designated employees will clean and sanitize every 30 minutes. Only 75 people will be allowed in the building at a time. Launch said it wants to provide a safe place for parents and children to come and enjoy a few hours away from home.
“Launch Trampoline Park has been here for over four years now,” said General Manager Jonathan Pfeiffer. “We have a record of safety and cleanliness with our community. The feedback that we get from this community has been awesome and we just want to be here for you when you are ready to come out. That’s our whole goal. When you are ready, we are here for you. So, come on out whenever you are ready.”
Launch will be open Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
