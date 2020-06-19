Religious leaders in Columbus urge local businesses to support Black Lives Matter movement

“Aflac has been a leader in the fight for social justice for 65 years, including today. We don’t just support Black Lives Matter in words, but in deeds. Our workforce is 40% African American and nearly 50% minority. Our Board of Directors is 30% African American and we have had African American representation on our board since the 1990s. We have African Americans at the highest level of leadership, including our General Counsel and President of Aflac U.S. We were the first company to provide $1 million for the building of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. and more than 50% of our philanthropic expenditures in 2020 are earmarked toward African American institutions and causes including $1 million to Morehouse School of Medicine to study the opioid crisis in rural America and $1.5 million to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center’s Sickle Cell program. In fact, just today, thousands of employees were invited to celebrate diversity and inclusion as we paused for a social justice day of action. We continue to financially support the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington and the local and national NAACP. Aflac opposes any form of bigotry, intolerance or disrespect in our society and any suggestion that our company does not support the national movement for social justice, ending racism and promoting racial harmony is inaccurate.”