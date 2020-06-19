Reward offered for information in the death of a Troup Co. man

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A reward is being offered for information in the death of a Troup County man.
Dennis Binion’s death happened on or around February 4, 2020. His body was found in the 4600 block of Hamilton Road. He had suffered from some type of accident or incident.
Troup County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Binion’s death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000
