Sizzling Hot Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Father's Day weekend is looking sizzling hot & dry across the Valley. A stray storm or two is possible, but most of us will stay dry.
Daily storm chances return to the forecast early next week as moisture surges into the region from the south & as a cold front approaches from the north.
We will fry in the mid-90s this weekend, but highs fall to around 90 next week due to higher rain chances.
The tropics look to stay quiet over the next several days.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.