Special election to be held for Columbus City Council District 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Muscogee County Board of Elections, there will be an election runoff for Columbus City Council District 4.
The special election is due to a longtime councilor retiring. Although Toyia Tucker won the District 4 seat and will be serving for the next four years, there is still a decision to be made for the rest of 2020.
Since Evelyn Turner Pugh’s retirement from city council in November 2019, Valerie Thompson sat in the District as she was appointed by Pugh. The special election with Thompson and Tucker is to determine who will hold the position for the rest of this year as neither received more than 51 percent of the vote.
