Surveillance photos released of suspect using bank card stolen in car break-in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a woman seen in surveillance photos believed to be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud investigation.
On June 3, a report was made for a vehicle break-in during which bank cards were taken and subsequently used at several locations.
Police say the suspect seen in the photos is a suspect in the fraudulent credit card use case. They did not comment on whether or not she was a suspect in the entering auto investigation.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact the CPD Financial Crimes Unit at 706-225-4381.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.