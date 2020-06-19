Troup County Jail testing all inmates for COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - All inmates in the Troup County Jail are being tested for COVID-19 today.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says the Georgia Department of Public Health began testing inmates at 8:30 a.m. and the process will take several hours.
Ga. DPH says results will take three to five days to come back. Once results have been received, the sheriff’s office will announce their plan of action moving forward.
Inmates can refuse to be tested, but will have to sign a document stating that have refused the test.
There are currently almost 400 inmates being held in the Troup County Jail.
