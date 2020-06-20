Columbus Regional Tennis Association hosts first tournament after months of cancelled tennis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Regional Tennis Association hosted their first tournament since activities were cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia State Junior Clay Court Open Championships are being held at Cooper Creek Tennis Center starting on Saturday, June 20 through Tuesday, June 23.
“We are excited to host the Junior Clay Court Tournament,” said CORTA’s Executive Director, Judy Pearce. “We will be using USTA guidelines and taking extra precaution to offer a safe environment for all.”
The tournaments were canceled because of coronavirus. Now players can play but with some restrictions like social distancing.
“This turned out better than we expected,” said Linda Gordon, Tournament Director. “It’s good to have the kids playing and back again, we’ve missed them. Due to the pandemic, it’s a whole lot different than what we used to do.”
Around 225 kids from ages 12 to 18 are participating in the tournament.
