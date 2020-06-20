Market Days now open on Broadway in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Market Days on Broadway in Uptown Columbus debuted on Saturday, June 20 for its 15th season.
From crafts to produce, Broadway was lined with vendors that provided something for everyone.
“We’re really excited to re-open uptown Columbus and let everyone know that our small businesses are open so it means a lot,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Events. “We’ve done a lot of research on other areas and markets similar to Columbus. We’re following all of the safety guidelines from the CDC and our local mayor and the health department and so we feel really good about being able to open back up Market Days.”
To keep everyone safe and healthy, Market Days asks that everyone follows these guidelines:
- Customers and vendors are asked to maintain six feet of separation
- The use of face masks is encouraged for both customers and vendors
- No food samples, please
- Customers are asked to point to items rather than touching
- Vendors should set up their displays to discourage handling
- Bring and use hand sanitizer
- Vendors are encouraged to accept payment via cards, to decrease the handling of cash
Modifications to these guidelines will be announced as the pandemic situation improves.
