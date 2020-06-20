Talladega Superspeedway sanitizes racetrack for fans ahead of Geico 500

Only 5,000 fans will be allowed in the grandstands for Sunday’s Geico 500 race, but Talladega believes even if it was one fan, they’d be doing the same thing. Talladega hired a professional cleaning service to sanitize all areas of the track from camping spots on the back stretch, to the garages where drivers & crews will be, to the grandstands and luxury suites. Bathrooms have also been deep cleaned with every other stall blocked off to accommodate social distancing. Talladega is also using these sanitizing mats on high-touch surfaces, like a sink, which continues to kill germs and bacteria throughout the day using light.