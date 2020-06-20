20-year-old dies in Saturday morning crash

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early-morning crash has resulted in the life of a Louisville man.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Justin Vann says a single-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 51 resulted in the death of 20-year-old Donald Jovan Howard McCoy.
According to Vann, the crash happened at 6:12 a.m. after McCoy’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash site is approximately 1/2 mile north of Clio.
