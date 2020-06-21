American Legion Post 135 celebrates Phenix City community with free lunch

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -The American Legion Post 135 celebrated the Phenix City community Saturday afternoon, June 20.
The post celebrated by sharing a free hot dog lunch with the community.
“Whatever we can do to get a smile on people’s faces especially during these difficult times, it’s great to be able to give a little bit of cheer, a little bit of morale boost,” said Ron Jones, Post Commander. “It makes us feel better doing it too. Seeing the smile on their faces when they come in, their gratitude. It’s our way of saying thank you.”
The non-profit has been closed since March.
American Legion Post 135 is excited to reopen to the public under CDC guidelines and serve their community and veterans.
