Auburn police investigate early morning shooting on Railroad Ave., 4 people injured

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 21.
Officers responded to a complaint of gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue around 12:12 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found four individuals who appeared to have gunshot wounds.
One victim was treated and released on the scene. The second victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room. The third victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. The fourth victim was air lifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama.
Three of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and the fourth is in critical condition.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 334-501-3140.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.