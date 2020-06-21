Columbus church moves from worshiping in parking lot back to worshiping inside

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Covenant Church of Columbus GA held their first drive-up service back in March making them one of the one of the first churches in the Chattahoochee Valley to worship from their cars. Sunday, they held their first service inside since then.
Senior Pastor Colley Williams welcomed worshipers back inside their sanctuary Sunday morning for the first time in several months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve missed the fellowship with each other. We come to fellowship and we missed that fellowship. Not only fellowship, but when we’re together we can grow in grace and the love of Christ together and we’ve missed that over the last three months and we’re just so excited,” Pastor Williams said.
“This means so much to me. I thank God that we are able to come together and meet again. It was great in the parking lot, but the spirit of God always moves here and I’m very happy to be back,” said Donna Ward, a member of New Covenant Church.
They are taking safety precautions and following CDC guidelines.
“We sanitize. Mask up. Have our temperature taken. We use the restroom, we have to wash our hands for 20 seconds, re-sanitize and re-mask and go back to our chairs with social distancing,” Ward explained.
Pastor Williams says they might have to break up into two Sunday morning services depending on the amount of people at their first service, which was about two dozen people. New Covenant Church will continue to stream their Sunday morning services online through Facebook live.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.