Multiple people shot on Railroad Ave in Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four people were shot at a residence on Railroad Avenue in Auburn just after midnight Sunday, officials say.
According to police, three of the victims suffered from non-life threatening injuries. One victim is in critical condition.
Officers from the Auburn Police Division initially responded to a complaint of gunshots at a residence located in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue around 12:12 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located four individuals who appeared to have gunshot wounds.
One victim was treated and released on the scene, another victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room, one victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the other victim was air lifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Al.
