Police investigating two overnight shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings that happened within the same hour on Sunday, June 21.
The first shooting happened in the 4500 block of Armour Road. Police were on the scene around 2 a.m.
The second shooting happened in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue. Police were on the scene around 2:30 a.m.
These shootings are both still under investigation.
It’s unknown if there are any victims from either crime scene.
