Storms Possible Father’s Day Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A sizzling hot Father's Day is ahead for the Valley, with lots of sun, and highs soaring into the mid-90s. However, a few storms are possible this evening, with the strongest producing gusty winds & frequent lightning.
Afternoon storms return for Monday, with the middle part of the week trending quite wet across the region as tropical moisture surges in from the south, and a cold front approaches from the north. Wednesday in particular could be a washout. By end of the week, we return to a more typical Summer pattern with a few storms each afternoon.
The work week starts off hot with highs in the mid-90s, but with higher rain chances midweek, highs dip into the mid-80s, giving us some relief. By next weekend, highs are back in the mid-90s.
No tropical systems are expected to develop over the next several days.
