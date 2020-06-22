CPD explains use of force as calls for police reform increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Regardless of the pandemic, violent crime continues to keep area police and deputies busy.
News Leader 9 investigated how Columbus police make that split-second decision to use force, especially at a time when all eyes are on the cops.
In 2019, Columbus police report using force one time per 2,500 calls. Assistant Chief Gil Slouchick said officers are trained to deescalate any time they can.
In a time of tension across the country, Columbus police said they are always looking for ways to improve.
“Our officers are trained in police integrity, in procedural justice, we train in community relations, we train in deescalation,” Slouchick said. “We teach ethics, we teach about racial profiling, and we teach about cultural diversity.”
Deescalation and use of force policies are making headlines following the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, both killed at the hands of police. In Georgia, law enforcement officers can use force one step above what the suspect is threatening.
“What people don’t realize is the first amount of force the courts consider is an officer’s presence. Now, we teach our officers and we train on deescalation. Sometimes you can’t deescalate,” Slouchick said.
Slouchick said in 2019 officers used force once every 2,500 calls in Columbus.
“Now, when I say use force, that means a taser, that means a pepper ball gun, that means if we do a pit maneuver on a car, we fill out a use of force report. If we throw spike strips out and use them on a car, we do a use of force report. So, every time we do a use of force report, it’s not necessarily hands on contact with the individual,” Slouchick said.
Each one of those reports are rigorously reviewed.
“That use of force is reviewed by every supervisor in that officer’s chain of command all the way up to myself and the chief of police. We sit down, watch the videos, read the reports on every one of them,” Slouchick said.
Slouchick said action is taken if the use of force is excessive.
In addition to all the training Columbus police are receiving now, Slouchick said they are adding training this year to teach officers how to deescalate interactions with persons with autism.
