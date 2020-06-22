CSU announces plan for fall return to campus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus State University Return to Campus Task Force is announcing the university’s plan for students, faculty and staff to return to campus in the fall.
The university is planning to follow the University System of Georgia’s Contingency I plan for classes to take place face-to-face with social distancing. Instruction will transition to online after Thanksgiving Break, allowing final exams to take place online.
Students and faculty are strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor and outdoor areas of the campus, but are not required.
Commonly touched surfaces will also be thoroughly cleaned nightly. Sanitation stations will be provided for faculty and students to clean their surfaces between class periods.
The full plan released by the Return to Campus Task Force provides information on other concerns, such as classroom layouts, elevator usage, hallways, stairwells and more.
Students are currently set to return to classes for the Fall 2020 semester on August 17.
You can read the full 248 page document for full details below.
