East Ala. boy removed from ventilator after nearly drowning in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVM) - A four-year-old boy from Eufaula nearly drowned while on vacationing with his family in Panama City Beach last week.
Kailon was on a ventilator last week fighting for his life, but his mother said doctors are optimistic about his condition and has since then removed the tube supporting his lungs.
Kailon was enjoying a day by the pool last Tuesday when he fell in and nearly drowned. Thanks to 10-year-old Conner Bunce from Phenix City and the help from doctors at a nearby hospital, his condition has remained stable.
Kailon’s mother, Keya Carter, said she was unsure of what the future held a week ago for her son. Now, n things are looking up for Kailon, who started physical therapy Monday.
“He has to learn how to use his fine motor skills again,” Carter said. “You know, as far as walking and using his arms and hands and things again. But we are getting better though!”
Carter said her son has been moved out of the intensive care unit into a different wing of the hospital. Kailon no longer must be sedated and can once again eat on his own without being fed from a tube.
“My heart is smiling and I’m just so proud,” Carter said. “We did not know where this was going to go. We prayed all day, every day and God brought my baby through it. I’m just so proud of him.”
The road to a full recovery for Kailon is still a long one, according to Carter who said she will be staying in Panama City Beach indefinitely until her son is well enough to travel. But thanks to community support, she is able to stay by Kailon’s side while he continues to heal.
“People have been sending us donations to help us out through this time,” Carter said. “And I mean, we have people all around the world reaching out to us. It is just amazing.”
Kailon will have to do physical therapy every day to regain his motor skills and muscle memory. The first thing on his agenda when he gets back home is playing a game of Fortnite with his friend Conner who saved his life.
