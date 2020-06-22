Kroger donating 55,000 pounds of beef to east Ala., Ga. food banks

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Kroger is donating more than 55,000 pounds of beef products to hunger relief initiatives across Georgia and east Alabama.
Organizations receiving the donations include:
- The Atlanta Community Food Bank
- Middle Georgia Community Food Bank in Macon, Ga.
- Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn, Ala.
- HOSEA Helps in Atlanta, Ga.
The donation comes as part of Kroger’s social impact plan, Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, which aims to create communities free from hunger and waste.
“With processing facilities returning to normal production levels, we found we had an over-abundance of meat product, basically more than we could sell in a reasonable time frame,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “As Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is one of our most important goals, this gave us a great opportunity to take a challenging situation and turn it into a positive for many families who are dealing with food insecurity.”
Zero Hunger | Zero Waste’s Atlanta Division has been able to donate 40 million meals and donate $24 million back to local communities since its launch in 2017.
Five truckloads of the products will be delivered to the food banks on Tuesday, June 23.
