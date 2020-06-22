Man killed in early morning shooting on 17th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of an early morning deadly shooting.
Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot and killed at Nina St. and 17th Ave. An exact time for the shooting is unknown at this time.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police are still working the scene and ask that you avoid the area. There is no word on any suspects at this time.
The victim’s body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.
