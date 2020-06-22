MCSD asks for community input as it formulates plan for school this fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) plans to have a road map for the upcoming school year by early July. The school district is asking for the community’s input in helping them reach their final plan.
After a week of conducting several focus groups ahead of the upcoming school year, Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said they’re continuing to look for input from the community as they shape their plan for this fall.
“This week, we’re sending out a number of electronic surveys to all of our parents, all of our employees, and many of our business employers in our community to help inform our plans,” Lewis said.
Dr. Lewis said they’re also working to include input from those who do not have access to complete an online survey.
”Principals of schools and department heads will be asked to reach out to anyone who they know does not have access to internet or computer to try and ensure they have all opportunity to provide input as well,” Lewis explained.
Lewis said they are looking at three basic plans they could potentially use. These include a 100 percent remote learning option, 100 percent in-person learning option in the classroom, and a hybrid option that would allow parents to choose between their children being back in the classroom and remote learning.
“This is a playbook that no one has ever worked from before. So, we’re developing as we go. It’s critically important that we hear how the decisions impact their lives and how it effects our employers. We recognize that employers have employees in their business working if conditions allow. We also recognize that there are some people who are still concerned about the virus, obviously,” Lewis said.
The school district will present their plan for the fall to the school board Monday, June 29 at 6 p.m. Lewis said they plan to have this plan finalized in the beginning of July.
Online enrollment begins July 1 with the option for in-person enrollment by appointment only.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.