MILITARY MATTERS: Buffalo Soldiers ride for justice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100 chapters of Buffalo Soldiers, many of them being African-American members of the military, took part in the national “Ride for Justice” recently.
The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club and other riders, showed up in full force.
“This is not a political ride. It’s a ride for justice,” said Robert Howard, president of the Columbia South Carolina Buffalo soldiers said.
“We put the word out why we are doing this, and to show up in numbers like this. That’s bringing awareness,” said James Burgess, Florence South Carolina chapter president.
Hundreds gathered to ride in Columbia, South Carolina. The goal of the national ride is “justice for all.” Members made it clear it’s their duty to fight injustice not only for those that have lost lives in the hands of bad policing, but also for those police officers killed in the line of duty.
“We are a motorcycle organization. We are not a gang. The Buffalo Soldiers are made up of retired army soldiers, police, marines, and professionals. We have lawyers, doctors, we go to churches and spread the word, and we go to schools and support the community by giving back to the community,” Howard addeds
Community service is part of the club’s creed. Also, honoring and spreading the word about the Buffalo Soldiers, African American military members who fought for our country from the 1800s into the mid 1900s.
“We are here today for the love of motorcycle riding and to honor the original Buffalo Soldiers,” Burgess said. “We accept everyone to our club. You just have to be a part of the mission.”
Because of the pandemic, the club hasn’t been able to meet in person, but they say they hope to meet in person come July for their next stint of community service.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.