Muscogee County School Board honors district retirees during virtual meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board honored the district’s retirees during Monday night’s virtual meeting.
The board played a 12-minute video with messages from several district officials and displayed the names of the retirees and their years of service.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said they typically have an evening banquet with the retirees and their spouses to enjoy the celebration.
“Unfortunately with the pandemic, that was not possible so, we had to, like everything else, we’ve had to adapt to the situation at hand,” said Lewis. “And that’s why I wanted to recognize them this board meeting.”
Other board members also chimed in during the meeting to congratulate the retirees and thank them for their service in the school district.
