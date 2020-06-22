COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stormy start to the week as tropical moisture surges into the Valley from the south, and a cold front approaches from the north. Tuesday & Wednesday will be quite wet thanks to these two features. By end of the week, we return to a more typical Summer pattern with a few storms each afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday & Wednesday due to higher rain chances. By the weekend, we'll be frying in the low to mid-90s once again.
Subtropical Depression Four has formed a few hundred miles east of New York, and is forecast to become Dolly tonight . The depression is moving out to sea and will have no impacts on the United States. Otherwise, the tropics look quiet in the coming days.
