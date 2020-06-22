Upping Rain Chances for the Start of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A hot and humid start to the week across the Deep South, so nothing unusual for the first full week of astronomical summer! High temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon under a mix of clouds and balmy sunshine. Despite the typical summer heat and mugginess, rain chances look higher than average through Wednesday thanks to a few passing disturbances moving across the Southeast.
Expect rain coverage around 50-70% each afternoon and evening, and with this type of pattern, it’s not out of the question to see isolated showers and storms during the overnight and morning hours, too. A few isolated storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours, so have the WTVM Weather app at the ready! With more cloud cover and decent rain coverage Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will run a touch below average in the upper 80s.
Rain chances dwindle later this week though as a front moves through by Thursday, knocking us down to just a 20-30% chance of standard hit-or-miss storms through next week. Afternoon highs should also rebound again into the 90s by Friday into the weekend with definitely more sun around for the latter half of the week, too.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.