Upping Rain Chances for the Start of the Week

Expect rain coverage around 50-70% each afternoon and evening, and with this type of pattern, it’s not out of the question to see isolated showers and storms during the overnight and morning hours, too. A few isolated storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours, so have the WTVM Weather app at the ready! With more cloud cover and decent rain coverage Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will run a touch below average in the upper 80s.