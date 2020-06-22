Valerie Thompson submits withdrawal letter for Columbus City Council District 4 runoff

By Olivia Gunn | June 22, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 10:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former candidate has withdrawn from the special election in Muscogee County for Columbus City Council District 4.

Valerie Thompson submitted her withdrawal letter Monday. Thompson will stay in District 4 seat until August, which is when the special election will be held to finish out former Mayor Pro-Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh’s expired term.

Thompson’s withdrawal leaves candidates Elaine Gillespie and Toyia Tucker. Gillespie said she is also considering withdrawing her name but has not made a final decision yet.

The special election is separate from the June 9 election where Tucker won the most votes and will assume the District 4 seat for a four-year term beginning January 2021.

