Alternative Baseball Organization’s funding cut amid pandemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alternative Baseball Organization, which aims to help teens and adults with autism and others special needs, is asking for help after some challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
The founder of the organization said it’s lost a lot of corporate sponsorship due to the virus, so Alternative Baseball has much of its funding. The organization is still hoping to get its teams bacon the baseball diamond soon.
“We’re relying on everyone’s donations to help us keep this whole movement afloat,” said Taylor Duncan, founder of Alternative Baseball. “We’re going to get it back up and going after the pandemic subsides. We’re constantly looking for players. We’re looking for volunteers for both Auburn and Columbus. Any way anyone can possibly help, we’re looking for any help we can possibly get.”
