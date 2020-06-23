Auburn University students heading back to campus with amended fall semester

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University has released its plan for fall 2020 and it features students returning to in-person instruction for nearly the whole semester.
The modified academic calendar sees students return and classes begin on August 17.
Two of the biggest changes to what students are used to include the removal of a Fall Break in October and the first two days of Thanksgiving week now featuring in-person instruction for a three-day break as opposed to five. Officials say that these changes are meant to reduce travel and potential exposure to COVID-19.
Students will not return to campus following Thanksgiving. Instead, instruction will end on Tuesday, Nov. 24 prior to Thanksgiving. Students will take their final exams online during the week of Dec. 2.
“We know that the coming academic year will be unlike any other in Auburn University’s history,” said Provost Bill Hardgrave. “To prepare for the return of our faculty and students, we have worked diligently to identify strategies that support new safety measures, offer diverse instructional methods and incorporate changes to our academic calendar that uphold the integrity of our academic mission.”
Fall commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Dec. 12, contingent upon health and safety guidelines at that time.
