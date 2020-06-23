Butler, Ga. police officer terminated after racially insensitive Facebook post

BUTLER, Ga. (WTVM) - A police officer with the Butler Police Department in Taylor County has been terminated after a racially insensitive post on their personal Facebook page.
Butler police were made aware of the post on Sunday, June 21 after someone made a complaint to the department.
On Monday, June 22, the officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which ultimately found that the officer had violated policy.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, less than 48 hours after the police department were made aware of the post, the officer was terminated.
Butler Chief of Police Kain Cobb said in a statement,
The officer has not been identified.
