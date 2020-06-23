Butler, Ga. police officer terminated after racially insensitive Facebook post

By Alex Jones | June 23, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 5:14 PM

BUTLER, Ga. (WTVM) - A police officer with the Butler Police Department in Taylor County has been terminated after a racially insensitive post on their personal Facebook page.

Butler police were made aware of the post on Sunday, June 21 after someone made a complaint to the department.

On Monday, June 22, the officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which ultimately found that the officer had violated policy.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, less than 48 hours after the police department were made aware of the post, the officer was terminated.

Butler Chief of Police Kain Cobb said in a statement,

I stand firmly on the belief that Officer misconduct is absolutely intolerable and I abhor any Officer who carries out their duties in an illegal or unethical manner. I assure you that complaints lodged against any member of the Butler Police Department will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken. We will continue to strive to maintain the trust of all people and to protect the life and property of others, unbiased.
Chief Kain Cobb

The officer has not been identified.

